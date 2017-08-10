Looking Back - Aug. 10, 2017

(Headline) New American Legion Post to form in Crosslake-Fifty Lakes

30 years ago, Aug. 13, 1987

John Wallin, a 17-year special education instructor in Pequot Lakes, announced his resignation to take a position as an occupational skills instructor at the Brainerd Technical Institute.

An official POW/MIA flag now flies proudly under the Stars and Stripes on the main flag pole in downtown Crosslake.

(Headline) Reaction to Pequot water tower conversion mixed

20 years ago, Aug. 14, 1997

Pequot Lakes now has three, count them, three, applications for its one available liquor license.

(Headline) Sirens to sound in Crosslake: Warning sirens will be installed in city

(Headline) Marriage license boom brings strange requests: Can we trade in our fishing license for marriage?

10 years ago, Aug. 9, 2007

(Headline) To paint or not to paint: Pequot Lakes School Board splits on decision to paint gyms

Cross-Tech was listed No. 475 on the list of 500 of America's fastest growing businesses.

Pequot Lakes Middle School student Mitchell Dallman won the Crow Wing County Teen Talent Contest at the county fair.

- Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer