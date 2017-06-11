Card games: June 8, 2017

North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 102.5; Enga Wodziak and Jean Freytag, 87.5; Betty Moynagh and Kerry Holloway, 87.

East/West: Marguerite Baker and Judy Thomas, 99.5; Maxine McEwen and Jack Murray, 86.5; Lorraine Northagen and Marijane Pearce, 83.5

Wednesday, May 31

Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

Jo Bonestroo, 7720; Sally Larson, 7160; Barb Grove, 6530; Mary Rodeberg, 5430.

Thursday, June 1

Whitefish Golf Club, 6 p.m.

Duplicate

North/South: Enga Wodziak and Jean Freytag, 138; Joanne Miller and Pat Nentl, 128; Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 122.

East/West: Chris and Diana Brown, 147.5; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 120.5; Al and Rose Ann Stans, 115.5

Friday, June 2

Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

Dick Dietz, 5740; Karen Kuritz, 5390; Pat Herrick, 5150; Shirley Gronholm, 4810.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.