Senior Menus: June 8, 2017
The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people to enjoy.
Meals are served Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Pine River and Crosslake. The suggested voluntary donation is $4 per meal for those over 60 and $7.15 for those under 60.
Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.
In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.
In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by noon a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.
Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.
June 12-16
Monday
Chicken tetrazzini, broccoli, lettuce with dressing, tropical fruit.
Tuesday
Lemon pepper fish, baked potato with sour cream, creamed peas, slice of pie.
Wednesday
Sweet and sour pork, rice, Oriental vegetables, fruit, gelatin with whipped topping.
Thursday
Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, angel food cake with fruit sauce.
Friday
Baked chicken, potato salad, mixed vegetables, fresh melon cubes.