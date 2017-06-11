Senior Menus: June 8, 2017

Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by noon a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

June 12-16

Monday

Chicken tetrazzini, broccoli, lettuce with dressing, tropical fruit.

Tuesday

Lemon pepper fish, baked potato with sour cream, creamed peas, slice of pie.

Wednesday

Sweet and sour pork, rice, Oriental vegetables, fruit, gelatin with whipped topping.

Thursday

Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, angel food cake with fruit sauce.

Friday

Baked chicken, potato salad, mixed vegetables, fresh melon cubes.