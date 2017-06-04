Senior Menus: June 5-9, 2017

Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by noon a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

June 5-9

Monday

Swiss steak, buttered boiled potatoes, corn, pineapple.

Tuesday

Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, cranberry garnish, fruit shortcake.

Wednesday

Mandarin chicken salad, fresh fruit, tomato cucumber salad, muffin.

Thursday

Pork chop and gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, fruit crisp.

Friday

Lasagna, country blend vegetables, lettuce salad with dressing, garlic bread, bar.