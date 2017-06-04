Faith Column: Wanted and living

Early in life we are invited to desire things. We are asked the kind of toys that we want for Christmas or birthdays, and if someone deviates from that list - say they give us a pair of slippers - we have an unfiltered ability to cry foul.

Perhaps at this moment in life we are not indictable, we are so young, but it seems to me this passion that we have for what we want continues to grow as we age. We may disguise it better, but it lies under the surface, driving our behavior, waiting to strike.

I have come to an uncomfortable conclusion: My desires, unchecked, frequently produce challenges that I really don't need in my life, often producing unintended consequences.

Speaking for myself, but perhaps you resonate; it is a difficult struggle. When I want something, even though I know that I should not have it. How then to live?

The expectation for a follower of Jesus is different than the expectation for a person who doesn't follow Jesus. I don't have and shouldn't have an expectation that a person who doesn't follow Jesus should act like a person who does. Likewise I should have the expectation that a follower of Jesus acts differently than a person who doesn't follow Jesus.

Even in that, it is not my role to judge or condemn. It is my role to ask: Is my behavior reflective of and honoring to Jesus? (I love a good run-on sentence.) Likewise, I can ask you, in the right environment (never to embarrass or to engage in gamesmanship), how is your behavior reflective? Is your behavior reflective of a person who follows Jesus?

Saint Paul gets to the heart of this discussion when he writes in Romans: "I am a servant of Jesus." The Greek word is "doulos," sometimes translated "slave," sometimes "servant," but a word rich in meaning and not for the faint of heart.

The doulos of Christ thinks in terms of how do I honor God with my life, my choices? How do I honor God in how I express my wealth, my mouth, my mind and my wishes? Do I desire the things that honor God? How do I relate to you? How do I relate to a world that many times seems contrary to the wishes of God?

It is not an easy pathway to travel, but there is a confidence, not in being perfect - I'm not - but in desiring the things for my life that God desires for me.

John Just is pastor at Timberwood Church in Nisswa.