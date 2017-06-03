Card games: June 3, 2017
Bridge scores
Monday, May 22
Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.
Jo Bonestroo, 5380; Butch Lodin, 5220; Donna Fleer, 4960.
Tuesday, May 23
Whitefish Golf Course, 6 p.m.
Duplicate
No scores
Wednesday, May 24
Maucieri's, 11 a.m.
Mike Slind, 6490; Carole Johnson, 5950; Louise Schrupp, 5920; Nan Moran 5530.
Thursday, May 25
Whitefish Golf Course, 6 p.m.
Duplicate
No scores
Friday, May 26
Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.
Larry Fleer, 6260; Tim Tulloch, 5760; Ron Schrupp, 5460.
Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.