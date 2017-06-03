Weather Forecast

Close

    Card games: June 3, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 10:30 a.m.

    Bridge scores

    Monday, May 22

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Jo Bonestroo, 5380; Butch Lodin, 5220; Donna Fleer, 4960.

    Tuesday, May 23

    Whitefish Golf Course, 6 p.m.

    Duplicate

    No scores

    Wednesday, May 24

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    Mike Slind, 6490; Carole Johnson, 5950; Louise Schrupp, 5920; Nan Moran 5530.

    Thursday, May 25

    Whitefish Golf Course, 6 p.m.

    Duplicate

    No scores

    Friday, May 26

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    Larry Fleer, 6260; Tim Tulloch, 5760; Ron Schrupp, 5460.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

    Explore related topics:lifestylesCard Gamesbridge500Pine River American LegionJenkins VFWWhitefish Golf CourseMaucieri'sCrosslake Community Center
    Advertisement