Pages from the Past - June 1, 2017

50 years ago, June 9, 1967

Approval of $117,000 grant to Cass County, Minn., to help build an access road to open undeveloped shoreline on Gull Lake was announced today by the Economic Development Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce.

The Pine River Public Library grounds have recently been brought to grade and landscaped, providing a new beauty spot for Pine River's main street.

25 years ago June 4, 1992

(Photo) Al Klocke and his wife, Barb, opened their Pequot Lakes bakery shop in April. The shop is in the blue building on Highway 371 that Al always said would be the perfect spot to open a bake shop.

10 years ago, June 1, 2007

(Headline) PRJ/LCE welcomes new summer intern; Katie Anderson is Pine River native

(Photo) Ryan Hunt poses with family members alongside a Green Range Renewable Energy biodiesel pump. Hunt is a partner in the Ironton-based business.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer