Looking Back - June 1, 2017

(Headline) Moose hunt training is being required

30 years ago - June 4, 1987

(Headline) 'Bunyan's Bobber' project underway in Pequot

(Headline) Nisswa Turtle Race chief retires, chamber president seeks retirement: Howard Wallentine leaves post

(Headline) Pull-tab operation loses over $1,000 in Breezy Point theft

20 years ago - June 5, 1997

(Headline) Crew of grandpas, resorters put playground stuff together in Ideal

(Headline) Nisswa fifth-graders graduate: 14-year school engineer Holsapple to retire

(Headline) A miracle? Breezy arch to be rebuilt

10 years ago - May 31, 2007

Breezy Point police officer and paramedic Joseph Garcia was honored by the Minnesota Ambulance Association at the State Capitol. North Memorial Ambulance named Garcia a Minnesota Star of Life.

Natalia Bungert, a senior at Pequot Lakes High School, received second place in this year's Congressional Arts Competition in the Eighth District.