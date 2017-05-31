Looking Back - June 1, 2017
40 years ago - June 3, 1977
Dwayne Christofferson, owner and operator of Christofferson Electric, Nisswa, has been chosen as Minnesota Electrical Association Director of the Month.
(Headline) Moose hunt training is being required
30 years ago - June 4, 1987
(Headline) 'Bunyan's Bobber' project underway in Pequot
(Headline) Nisswa Turtle Race chief retires, chamber president seeks retirement: Howard Wallentine leaves post
(Headline) Pull-tab operation loses over $1,000 in Breezy Point theft
20 years ago - June 5, 1997
(Headline) Crew of grandpas, resorters put playground stuff together in Ideal
(Headline) Nisswa fifth-graders graduate: 14-year school engineer Holsapple to retire
(Headline) A miracle? Breezy arch to be rebuilt
10 years ago - May 31, 2007
Breezy Point police officer and paramedic Joseph Garcia was honored by the Minnesota Ambulance Association at the State Capitol. North Memorial Ambulance named Garcia a Minnesota Star of Life.
Natalia Bungert, a senior at Pequot Lakes High School, received second place in this year's Congressional Arts Competition in the Eighth District.