    Looking Back - June 1, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 3:54 p.m.

    40 years ago - June 3, 1977

    Dwayne Christofferson, owner and operator of Christofferson Electric, Nisswa, has been chosen as Minnesota Electrical Association Director of the Month.

    (Headline) Moose hunt training is being required

    30 years ago - June 4, 1987

    (Headline) 'Bunyan's Bobber' project underway in Pequot

    (Headline) Nisswa Turtle Race chief retires, chamber president seeks retirement: Howard Wallentine leaves post

    (Headline) Pull-tab operation loses over $1,000 in Breezy Point theft

    20 years ago - June 5, 1997

    (Headline) Crew of grandpas, resorters put playground stuff together in Ideal

    (Headline) Nisswa fifth-graders graduate: 14-year school engineer Holsapple to retire

    (Headline) A miracle? Breezy arch to be rebuilt

    10 years ago - May 31, 2007

    Breezy Point police officer and paramedic Joseph Garcia was honored by the Minnesota Ambulance Association at the State Capitol. North Memorial Ambulance named Garcia a Minnesota Star of Life.

    Natalia Bungert, a senior at Pequot Lakes High School, received second place in this year's Congressional Arts Competition in the Eighth District.

