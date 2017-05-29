Card games: May 29, 2017
500
Pine River American Legion
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Tuesday, May 16
Ted Ebnet, 4560; Wally Anderson, 3910; Jane Styndl, 3340; Bill Ellis, 3240; Ed Kloncz, 2830; Carol Furnstahl, 2730.
Sue Olson won the door prize
Bridge scores
Monday, May 15
Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.
Donna Fleer, 5650; Larry Fleer, 5470; Jackie Becker, 5450.
Tuesday, May 16
Whitefish Golf Course, 6 p.m.
Duplicate
North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 75.5; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 71; Joanne and Fay Miller, 57.5.
East/West: Tom and Helen McGrath, 75; Florence DeLong and Pat Montgomery, 69; Mary Kay Kendall and Marlene Anderson, 61.
Wednesday, May 17
Maucieri's, 11 a.m.
Dale Dickie, 7600; Guy Emmons, 7340; Deanna Frandsen, 6780; Tom McGrath, 6400.
Thursday, May 18
Whitefish Golf Course, 6 p.m.
Duplicate
North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 80.5; Florence DeLong and Pat Montgomery, 75; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 73.
East/West: Nan Moran and Jo Bonestroo, 78; Larry and Donna Fleer, 69; Lorraine Northagen and Marijane Pearce, 66.
Friday, May 19
Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.
Larry Fleer, 6380; Barb Grove, 5300; Jackie Becker, 5000.
Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.