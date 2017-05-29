Search
    Card games: May 29, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 8:30 a.m.

    500

    Pine River American Legion

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Tuesday, May 16

    Ted Ebnet, 4560; Wally Anderson, 3910; Jane Styndl, 3340; Bill Ellis, 3240; Ed Kloncz, 2830; Carol Furnstahl, 2730.

    Sue Olson won the door prize

    Bridge scores

    Monday, May 15

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Donna Fleer, 5650; Larry Fleer, 5470; Jackie Becker, 5450.

    Tuesday, May 16

    Whitefish Golf Course, 6 p.m.

    Duplicate

    North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 75.5; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 71; Joanne and Fay Miller, 57.5.

    East/West: Tom and Helen McGrath, 75; Florence DeLong and Pat Montgomery, 69; Mary Kay Kendall and Marlene Anderson, 61.

    Wednesday, May 17

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    Dale Dickie, 7600; Guy Emmons, 7340; Deanna Frandsen, 6780; Tom McGrath, 6400.

    Thursday, May 18

    Whitefish Golf Course, 6 p.m.

    Duplicate

    North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 80.5; Florence DeLong and Pat Montgomery, 75; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 73.

    East/West: Nan Moran and Jo Bonestroo, 78; Larry and Donna Fleer, 69; Lorraine Northagen and Marijane Pearce, 66.

    Friday, May 19

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    Larry Fleer, 6380; Barb Grove, 5300; Jackie Becker, 5000.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

