Card games: May 29, 2017

Sue Olson won the door prize

Bridge scores

Monday, May 15

Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

Donna Fleer, 5650; Larry Fleer, 5470; Jackie Becker, 5450.

Tuesday, May 16

Whitefish Golf Course, 6 p.m.

Duplicate

North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 75.5; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 71; Joanne and Fay Miller, 57.5.

East/West: Tom and Helen McGrath, 75; Florence DeLong and Pat Montgomery, 69; Mary Kay Kendall and Marlene Anderson, 61.

Wednesday, May 17

Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

Dale Dickie, 7600; Guy Emmons, 7340; Deanna Frandsen, 6780; Tom McGrath, 6400.

Thursday, May 18

Whitefish Golf Course, 6 p.m.

Duplicate

North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 80.5; Florence DeLong and Pat Montgomery, 75; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 73.

East/West: Nan Moran and Jo Bonestroo, 78; Larry and Donna Fleer, 69; Lorraine Northagen and Marijane Pearce, 66.

Friday, May 19

Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

Larry Fleer, 6380; Barb Grove, 5300; Jackie Becker, 5000.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.