Faith: We keep walking

We have made amazing advancements in technology, yet the latest phone or gadget is outdated mere months after it is released. It's hard to keep up.

Our families are increasingly busy, but we're less happy. Our closets and garages are full of more and more stuff, but our lives are empty.

Everything in our world is moving faster, yet most of us have never stopped to consider where we are going. We speed ahead, but we're still lost.

My fast-paced life came to a screeching halt last year when our daughter died. Everything stopped. It was hard to imagine how we could continue to live. We couldn't eat. We couldn't sleep. The rest of the world kept speeding on around us, but our world seemed to have ended.

How do you go on when your child is taken from you? How do you continue to live when nothing else seems to matter?

Our first step in trying to answer these impossible questions was to literally take a step. We walked. Lift up a foot. Put it down. Weep. Repeat. I remember wandering aimlessly with Jill those hopeless spring days. We had no destination. We didn't know how to pray. It was hard to talk. So we walked, slowly and quietly with nothing but the sound of our tears and our weary gait.

We've continued to walk as the days turned into months. We've logged hundreds of miles this past year. Some friends have joined us on our sorrowful path. We've been able to talk more and remember Maria as we meander side by side throughout our community.

We grieve and share, and keep walking. I sometimes find myself alone walking laps around the Pine River-Backus School on dark winter nights while I pray and think. It's a nice lighted place to walk in the middle of the night, so if you happened to have seen a long-bearded, scary looking man wandering around your child's school in the dark, don't worry. It's just me.

I'm in less of a hurry these days, and I'm hesitant to rejoin the world at its frantic pace. I keep slowly walking while trying to remember the reason I am here. I'm doing my best to follow in the footsteps of a first century Galilean carpenter whom I believe is God in the flesh. He never ventured more than a few hundred miles from his hometown, and he walked everywhere he went.

If he was able to redeem the world at 3.1 miles per hour then it's OK to just keep putting one foot in front of the other.

Tristan Borland is pastor at Riverview Church in Pine River.