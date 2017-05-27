Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Senior Menus: May 29-June 2, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 6:30 a.m.

    The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people to enjoy.

    Meals are served Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Pine River and Crosslake. The suggested voluntary donation is $4 per meal for those over 60 and $7.15 for those under 60.

    Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

    In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

    In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by noon a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

    Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

    May 29-June 2

    Monday

    Holiday-Memorial Day.

    Tuesday

    Beef pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, peas, apricots.

    Wednesday

    Meatloaf with ketchup, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears.

    Thursday

    Oven crispy chicken, sweet potatoes, cake.

    Friday

    Salmon, rice pilaf, California blend vegetables, gelatin with fruit, fruit cobbler.

    Explore related topics:lifestylessenior menusSenior Nutrition ProgramHeartland ApartmentsCrosslake Community Center
    Advertisement