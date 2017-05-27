Senior Menus: May 29-June 2, 2017

Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by noon a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

May 29-June 2

Monday

Holiday-Memorial Day.

Tuesday

Beef pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, peas, apricots.

Wednesday

Meatloaf with ketchup, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears.

Thursday

Oven crispy chicken, sweet potatoes, cake.

Friday

Salmon, rice pilaf, California blend vegetables, gelatin with fruit, fruit cobbler.