    Looking Back - May 25, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 8:30 a.m.

    40 years ago, May 26, 1977

    (Headline) Pequot-Nisswa Lions split double-header in opening of Great Central Leave play

    The oldest student ever to graduate from Brainerd Community College, Harold Asperstrand, will be presented his Associate of Arts degree in graduation ceremonies at the college Wednesday, June 1.

    30 years ago, May 29, 1987

    Fueled by fear of a school consolidation with Pine River, political activists in Backus successfully campaigned for their slate of candidates. The issue attracted 366 voters to the Backus polls.

    (Headline) Nisswa caboose-museum project underway

    20 years ago, May 29, 1997

    Kids on the streets after dark could be subject to police action under a new Nisswa city curfew ordinance.

    (Headline) Math marvels: Pequot Elementary kids rank first in math out of 89 regional schools

    (Headline) Environmental review of Arnold Palmer golf course wins approval

    10 years ago, May 24, 2007

    (Headline) Vandals paint mailboxes, put real estate signs, bike on top of Breezy Point City Hall

    (Headline) Smoking ban opinions vary among area bar and restaurant owners

    (Headline) Hemish appointed Nisswa city clerk; Jan Buss retiring after 30-plus years with city

    - Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer

