Pages from the Past - May 24, 2017
60 years ago, May 24, 1957
(Headline) Earl Eveland will graduate Monday at seminary
Walter Silbaugh and Glen Leverington were chosen by the voters of Independent School District No. 28 Cass County, No. 117 Crow Wing County to fill the posts on the School Board being vacated this year by Herbert Hecht and Robert Swanson.
50 years ago, May 26, 1967
(Photo) Bronze Star posthumously awarded to Dwight B. Mayer
A car driven by Elmer Stephan, 24, hit a horse standing on the road two miles south of Backus on Highway 371.
25 years ago, May 29, 1992
(Headline) Brown faces felony counts; Cass land chief charged for theft
(Headline) Pine River teacher remains in coma after crash
10 years ago, May, 24, 2007
(Headline) Echo Publishing announces Shopper merge
(Photo) A new federal warning system was installed in Pine River. The siren, made by Federal Signal Corporation, is designed to be heard in a 4-mile range
- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer