Senior Menus: May 22-26, 2017

Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by noon a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

May 22-26

Monday

Stuffed baked potato with ham and cheese, broccoli, pudding.

Tuesday

Swedish meatballs, paprika potatoes, spinach, ice cream.

Wednesday

Chef salad with turkey, ham and cheese on lettuce with salad dressing, tomato and cucumber slices, muffin, bar.

Thursday

Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, pudding dessert.

Friday

Chicken chow mein with rice and chow mein noodles, Japanese vegetables, mandarin oranges, cookie.