Card games: May 20, 2017

Bridge scores

Monday, May 8

Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

Dianne Lodin, 5430; Myrna Turner, 5000; Jackie Becker, 4870; Dale Dickie, 4650.

Tuesday, May 9

Whitefish Golf Course, 6 p.m.

Duplicate

North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 66; Sue Caquelin and Barb Bretz, 64; Ginny Hersey and Jim Thompson, 61.

East/West: Florence DeLong and Pat Montgomery, 70; Chris and Diana Brown, 69; Karen and Wayne Cole, 63.

Wednesday, May 10

Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

Jo Bonestroo, 6840; Barb Grove, 6200; Florence DeLong, 5460; Ron Schrupp, 4680.

Thursday, May 11

Whitefish Golf Course, 6 p.m.

Duplicate

North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 104; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 101; Joanne and Fay Miller, 94.

East/West: Tom McGrath and Doreen Jordan, 98; Jack Murray and Maxine McEwen, 89.5; Lorraine Northagen and Marijane Pearce, 88.

Friday, May 12

Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

Guy Emmons, 6500; Rose Ann Stans, 4780; Larry Fleer, 4370.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.