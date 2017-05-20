Weather Forecast

Close

    Card games: May 20, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 6:30 a.m.

    500

    Pine River American Legion

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Tuesday, May 9

    Rich Davis, 3670; Delores Flategraff, 3120; Wally Anderson, 3070; Scott Ingram, 2810; Francis Sherman, 2800. Jane Styndl won the door prize.

    Bridge scores

    Monday, May 8

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Dianne Lodin, 5430; Myrna Turner, 5000; Jackie Becker, 4870; Dale Dickie, 4650.

    Tuesday, May 9

    Whitefish Golf Course, 6 p.m.

    Duplicate

    North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 66; Sue Caquelin and Barb Bretz, 64; Ginny Hersey and Jim Thompson, 61.

    East/West: Florence DeLong and Pat Montgomery, 70; Chris and Diana Brown, 69; Karen and Wayne Cole, 63.

    Wednesday, May 10

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    Jo Bonestroo, 6840; Barb Grove, 6200; Florence DeLong, 5460; Ron Schrupp, 4680.

    Thursday, May 11

    Whitefish Golf Course, 6 p.m.

    Duplicate

    North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 104; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 101; Joanne and Fay Miller, 94.

    East/West: Tom McGrath and Doreen Jordan, 98; Jack Murray and Maxine McEwen, 89.5; Lorraine Northagen and Marijane Pearce, 88.

    Friday, May 12

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    Guy Emmons, 6500; Rose Ann Stans, 4780; Larry Fleer, 4370.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

    Explore related topics:lifestylesCard Gamesbridge500Pine River American LegionJenkins VFWWhitefish Golf CourseMaucieri'sCrosslake Community Center
    Advertisement
    randomness