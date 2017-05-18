Pages from the Past - May 18, 2017
60 years ago, May 17, 1957
(Headline) Mrs. Heino spends 48 years on same farm in Walden Township
One of our oldest pioneer residents of Walden Township will be celebrating her 48th year on the same farm on May 22nd.
50 years ago, May 19, 1967
(Headline) Cass County Food Stamp program to start month of June
25 years ago, May 21, 1992
(Headline) Ex-prisoners of war have haunting memories, POW group convention at Breezy Point
The Pine River Area Economic Development Corporation has joined the city in voicing its concern about a radio power location near the Pine River Airport.
10 years ago, May 17, 2007
(Headline) Jenkins mayor resigns; Lubke fills vacancy, his spot to be filled
Pine River City Council recently turned down an $11,000 offer from MnDOT to purchase an easement of city land to relocate the Depot.
- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer