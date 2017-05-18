Pages from the Past - May 18, 2017

50 years ago, May 19, 1967

(Headline) Cass County Food Stamp program to start month of June

25 years ago, May 21, 1992

(Headline) Ex-prisoners of war have haunting memories, POW group convention at Breezy Point

The Pine River Area Economic Development Corporation has joined the city in voicing its concern about a radio power location near the Pine River Airport.

10 years ago, May 17, 2007

(Headline) Jenkins mayor resigns; Lubke fills vacancy, his spot to be filled

Pine River City Council recently turned down an $11,000 offer from MnDOT to purchase an easement of city land to relocate the Depot.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer