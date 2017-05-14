Search
    Card games: May 14, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 5:00 a.m.

    500

    Pine River American Legion

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Tuesday, May 2

    Bill Ellis, 4230; Sue Anderson, 4180; Becky Nordstrom, 4110; Ken Schrupp, 4070; Jane Styndl, 3440. Jack Anderson won the door prize.

    Bridge scores

    Monday, May 1

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Lynne Zweiner, 5420; Jim Thompson, 4750; Donna Fleer, 4700; Dale Dickie, 4410.

    Tuesday, May 2

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, and Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, both 51; Dale Dickie and Carolyn Thompson, 44; Kathie Calhoun and Bruce Peck, 41; Joyce Roemer and Sue Caquelin, 40.

    Wednesday, May 3

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    Bruce Peck, 6900; Jim Thompson, 6600; Dale Dickie, 6290; Louise Schrupp, 6000.

    Thursday, May 4

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 82.5; Tom and Helen McGrath, 73.5; Enga Wodziak and Kathie Calhoun, 71.5.

    East/West: Larry and Donna Fleer, 87; Joe Heal and Doreen Jordan, 84; Chris and Diana Brown, 79.

    Friday, May 5

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    Fay Miller, 6510; Guy Emmons, 6480; Carolyn Thompson, 6100.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

