Card games: May 14, 2017

Bridge scores

Monday, May 1

Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

Lynne Zweiner, 5420; Jim Thompson, 4750; Donna Fleer, 4700; Dale Dickie, 4410.

Tuesday, May 2

Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

Duplicate

Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, and Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, both 51; Dale Dickie and Carolyn Thompson, 44; Kathie Calhoun and Bruce Peck, 41; Joyce Roemer and Sue Caquelin, 40.

Wednesday, May 3

Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

Bruce Peck, 6900; Jim Thompson, 6600; Dale Dickie, 6290; Louise Schrupp, 6000.

Thursday, May 4

Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

Duplicate

North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 82.5; Tom and Helen McGrath, 73.5; Enga Wodziak and Kathie Calhoun, 71.5.

East/West: Larry and Donna Fleer, 87; Joe Heal and Doreen Jordan, 84; Chris and Diana Brown, 79.

Friday, May 5

Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

Fay Miller, 6510; Guy Emmons, 6480; Carolyn Thompson, 6100.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.