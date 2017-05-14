Card games: May 14, 2017
500
Pine River American Legion
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Tuesday, May 2
Bill Ellis, 4230; Sue Anderson, 4180; Becky Nordstrom, 4110; Ken Schrupp, 4070; Jane Styndl, 3440. Jack Anderson won the door prize.
Bridge scores
Monday, May 1
Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.
Lynne Zweiner, 5420; Jim Thompson, 4750; Donna Fleer, 4700; Dale Dickie, 4410.
Tuesday, May 2
Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.
Duplicate
Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, and Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, both 51; Dale Dickie and Carolyn Thompson, 44; Kathie Calhoun and Bruce Peck, 41; Joyce Roemer and Sue Caquelin, 40.
Wednesday, May 3
Maucieri's, 11 a.m.
Bruce Peck, 6900; Jim Thompson, 6600; Dale Dickie, 6290; Louise Schrupp, 6000.
Thursday, May 4
Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.
Duplicate
North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 82.5; Tom and Helen McGrath, 73.5; Enga Wodziak and Kathie Calhoun, 71.5.
East/West: Larry and Donna Fleer, 87; Joe Heal and Doreen Jordan, 84; Chris and Diana Brown, 79.
Friday, May 5
Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.
Fay Miller, 6510; Guy Emmons, 6480; Carolyn Thompson, 6100.
Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.