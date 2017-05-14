Senior Menus: May 15-19, 2017

Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by noon a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

May 15-19

Monday

Beef tips with gravy and noodles, peaches, country blend vegetables, cookie.

Tuesday

Parmesan chicken, baked potato with sour cream, California blend vegetables, fruit cocktail.

Wednesday

Cook's choice.

Thursday

Country steak, whole potatoes, squash, pudding.

Friday

Barbecue chicken breast sandwich, creamy cucumber salad, fresh fruit, bar.