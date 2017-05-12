Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Looking Back - May 12, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 3:30 a.m.

    40 years ago: May 12, 1977

    (Photo) On Thursday, May 5, boys and girls in the Nisswa Elementary School heard "Mike" the talking bike and saw a bike safety film during a bike safety assembly.

    (Headline) Pequot Mayor proclaims Country Beautiful Week

    (Headline) New Ward's Agency is opening in Pine River

    30 years ago: May 14, 1987

    (Headline) Two seriously injured as car crashes into Oasis Center

    (Headline) Crosslake will pursue purchase of new city hall

    (Headline) $17,000 bill from state raises Pequot council concerns

    20 years ago: May 15, 1997

    (Headline) Friction between 'jocks,' 'skateboarders' concerns cops: Several school incidents have marred spring

    (Photo) Pequot Dramatic Duo partners Lisa Anderson and Dustin Engstrom won an "Arts Out Front" honor from First Bank.

    10 years ago: May 10, 2007

    (Photo) Logan Fogarty plays in his living room in Breezy Point. The near 1-year-old is battling cancer.

    (Headline) Pequot Lakes School to test email notification

    (Headline) Crosslake Fire Department celebrating 40 years of fighting fires

    - Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer

    Explore related topics:lifestylesLooking BackNisswa Elementary SchoolNisswaPequot LakesPine RiverOasis CenterCrosslakeCity HallLisa AndersonDustin EngstromBreezy PointLogan FogartycancerCrosslake Fire Department
    Advertisement
    randomness