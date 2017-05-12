Looking Back - May 12, 2017
40 years ago: May 12, 1977
(Photo) On Thursday, May 5, boys and girls in the Nisswa Elementary School heard "Mike" the talking bike and saw a bike safety film during a bike safety assembly.
(Headline) Pequot Mayor proclaims Country Beautiful Week
(Headline) New Ward's Agency is opening in Pine River
30 years ago: May 14, 1987
(Headline) Two seriously injured as car crashes into Oasis Center
(Headline) Crosslake will pursue purchase of new city hall
(Headline) $17,000 bill from state raises Pequot council concerns
20 years ago: May 15, 1997
(Headline) Friction between 'jocks,' 'skateboarders' concerns cops: Several school incidents have marred spring
(Photo) Pequot Dramatic Duo partners Lisa Anderson and Dustin Engstrom won an "Arts Out Front" honor from First Bank.
10 years ago: May 10, 2007
(Photo) Logan Fogarty plays in his living room in Breezy Point. The near 1-year-old is battling cancer.
(Headline) Pequot Lakes School to test email notification
(Headline) Crosslake Fire Department celebrating 40 years of fighting fires
- Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer