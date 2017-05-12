Looking Back - May 12, 2017

(Headline) Pequot Mayor proclaims Country Beautiful Week

(Headline) New Ward's Agency is opening in Pine River

30 years ago: May 14, 1987

(Headline) Two seriously injured as car crashes into Oasis Center

(Headline) Crosslake will pursue purchase of new city hall

(Headline) $17,000 bill from state raises Pequot council concerns

20 years ago: May 15, 1997

(Headline) Friction between 'jocks,' 'skateboarders' concerns cops: Several school incidents have marred spring

(Photo) Pequot Dramatic Duo partners Lisa Anderson and Dustin Engstrom won an "Arts Out Front" honor from First Bank.

10 years ago: May 10, 2007

(Photo) Logan Fogarty plays in his living room in Breezy Point. The near 1-year-old is battling cancer.

(Headline) Pequot Lakes School to test email notification

(Headline) Crosslake Fire Department celebrating 40 years of fighting fires

- Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer