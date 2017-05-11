Pages from the Past - May 11, 2017

(Advertisement) Scratch pads for sale at Pine River Journal office, 25 cents per pound.

The weekend of June 17 and 18 has been set for the first Canoe Races down the Pine River.

25 years ago: May, 14, 1992

(Headline) $14 million transfer station would make Pine River hub for Cass solid waste.

(Advertisement) Reg. 49 cents ea. 3 for 99 cents Smoked or Snappy Tombstone Meat Snacks

10 years ago: May 10, 2007

(Photo) Law enforcement officers began a slow and quiet SWAT building clearing exercise at PR-B School Saturday.

Heather Gilmer, of Pine River, along with other American Sign Language students at Central Lakes College in Brainerd put their skills to use recently by signing and interpreting traditional fables that included characters such as the Big Bad Wolf, Little Red Riding Hood and Cat in the Hat.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer