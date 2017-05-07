Faith: Feel like you're running in circles?

Do people think you're marching to the beat of a different drummer? Is it because you live life by putting your faith in God? As you do that, are there times when you feel foolish? Is it in those times that you begin to wonder if you should persist living that faith journey?

The story I'm sharing is over 3,000 years old, and it's a story that encourages me, and I hope it also encourages you to put your faith in God.

God gave Joshua's army a very strange command to conquer Jericho. If we look at what had to take place for that victory, it should be a reminder of what God desires from each of us.

First and foremost, at God's command, there has to be obedience. That is a non-negotiable with God. Joshua was willing to be obedient to God's plan, and then he relayed the plan to the people.

The people also had to make the decision to follow in obedience. They wouldn't understand how the plan could possibly be successful. It would be a plan that Joshua's army had never implemented before. If those going to do battle had their say, with a vote, it never would have passed.

The plan of attack upon Jericho was bizarre, outrageous and ludicrous.

For Joshua's army to be successful there would have to be cooperation. Joshua would have to lead, and the military, priests and the general population would have to follow. Everyone involved in the battle had to be on the same page. United we stand, divided we succumb to Satan's ways.

Do you ever feel like you are running in circles day after day? Joshua and his army know how you feel. Seven days in a row Joshua and his army were to silently march around the walls of Jericho. Even though it would have seemed ridiculous, they remained persistent to God's plan.

I like to say, "Faith is the victory." Obviously their faith had to be stretched. Doing the same, seemingly foolish thing, for seven days in a row goes against the grain of common sense. It would be easy to say, "No way, I'm not doing this any more, God, because your plan is failing."

Finally, the seventh day did make the difference after marching around the walled city of Jericho seven times. With the priests blowing ram's horns and the soldiers yelling, suddenly the walls of Jericho collapsed. Everyone who had faith in God's plan put their trust in a spiritual strategy that seemed to make no military sense, but God's plan proved to be perfect.

Do you have faith to believe that God did come to earth in the flesh, in the person of Jesus Christ? Do you believe Jesus came to be your personal Savior and Lord of your life? Do you believe that on the cross Jesus took on all the sin of the world and His blood washed away all your sin? Do you believe that Jesus did rise from the dead and that the Easter story is true? Do you believe Jesus is preparing a place for you in heaven?

John 3:16 gives us Jesus' word, "I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father, but through me." People say, "No way." God says, "Way."

God's way is His absolute best for you, so why would you accept any other way?