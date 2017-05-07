Search
    Senior Menus: May 8-12, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 5:30 a.m.

    The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people to enjoy.

    Meals are served Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Pine River and Crosslake. The suggested voluntary donation is $4 per meal for those over 60 and $7.15 for those under 60.

    Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

    In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

    In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by noon a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

    Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

    May 8-12

    Monday

    Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, pineapple.

    Tuesday

    Barbecue pork, bun, potato salad, cauliflower, fruit crisp.

    Wednesday

    Baked rigatoni and beef, corn, fruit salad, pudding.

    Thursday

    Pub house fish, macaroni and cheese, peas, pears, raspberry parfait dessert.

    Friday

    Chicken salad, tossed salad with dressing, fresh fruit, blondie.

