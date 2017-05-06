Card games: May 6, 2017

Bridge scores

Monday, April 24

Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

Donna Fleer, 5440; Jim Thompson, 5020; Florence DeLong, 4590.

Tuesday, April 25

Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

Duplicate

Guy Emmons and Bruce Eastman, 31; Barb Bretz and Ruthann Gottwaldt, 26.5; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 24.5; Dale Dickie and Carolyn Thompson, 23.5.

Wednesday, April 26

Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

Guy Emmons, 7690; Barb Grove, 7630; Mary Rodeberg, 5750; Jim Thompson, 5410; Florence DeLong, 5010.

Thursday, April 27

Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

Duplicate

Enga Wodziak and Lois Steffen, and Joyce Roemer and Sue Caquelin, both 49; Sandy and Bob Crozier, 45.5; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 45; Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 41.5.

Friday, April 28

Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

Larry Fleer, 5740; Barb Grove, 5590; Jim Thompson, 5280.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.