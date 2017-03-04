Senior Menus: March 6-10, 2017
The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people to enjoy.
Meals are served Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Pine River and Crosslake. The suggested voluntary donation is $4 per meal for those over 60 and $7.15 for those under 60.
Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.
In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.
In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by noon a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.
Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.
March 6-10
Monday
Meaty beef stew with carrots and potatoes, cole slaw, biscuit, cheesecake.
Tuesday
Pork chop, sweet potatoes, winter blend vegetables, scalloped apples.
Wednesday
Meatloaf with catsup, whole parslied potatoes, creamed corn, mandarin oranges.
Thursday
Oven crispy chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, poke cake.
Friday
Salmon, baked potato with sour cream, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, slice pie.