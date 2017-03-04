Senior Menus: March 6-10, 2017

Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by noon a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

March 6-10

Monday

Meaty beef stew with carrots and potatoes, cole slaw, biscuit, cheesecake.

Tuesday

Pork chop, sweet potatoes, winter blend vegetables, scalloped apples.

Wednesday

Meatloaf with catsup, whole parslied potatoes, creamed corn, mandarin oranges.

Thursday

Oven crispy chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, poke cake.

Friday

Salmon, baked potato with sour cream, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, slice pie.