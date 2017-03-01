Pages from the Past - March 2, 2017
60 years ago, March 1, 1957
Two Crow Wing County men left Monday morning for Minneapolis where they were inducted into the armed forces under selective service. They are Gilroy G. Arvig, son of Mrs. L.A. Arvig of Pequot Lakes, and Darrel A. Lind, son of Mr. and Mrs. Russel Lind of Brainerd.
50 years ago, March 3, 1967
Pine River village officials announced this week that they have received the second $6,125 payment on the library construction grant from the State Library Division of the Minnesota Department of Education.
25 years ago, March 5, 1992
(Headline) Petition pushes liquor store sale to a vote
A petition with 26 signatures will force the Backus City Council to hold a public vote asking Backus citizens if their city should continue to operate the municipal liquor store.
10 years ago, March 1, 2007
(Headline) Life Center grand opening is March 3
(Photo) Lauren Johnson is crowned queen at the PR-B Sno Daze coronation held Monday night.
- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer