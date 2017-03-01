Pages from the Past - March 2, 2017

50 years ago, March 3, 1967

Pine River village officials announced this week that they have received the second $6,125 payment on the library construction grant from the State Library Division of the Minnesota Department of Education.

25 years ago, March 5, 1992

(Headline) Petition pushes liquor store sale to a vote

A petition with 26 signatures will force the Backus City Council to hold a public vote asking Backus citizens if their city should continue to operate the municipal liquor store.

10 years ago, March 1, 2007

(Headline) Life Center grand opening is March 3

(Photo) Lauren Johnson is crowned queen at the PR-B Sno Daze coronation held Monday night.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer