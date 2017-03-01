Card games:
500
Pine River American Legion
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Les Dupont, 4450; Bill Ellis, 3510; Red Ebnet, 3500. Clarence Sears won the door prize.
Bridge scores
Monday, Feb. 20
Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.
Karon Swingle, 5710; Bruce Peck, 5520; Guy Emmons, 4220.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.
Duplicate
Bruce Eastman and Guy Emmons, 29.5; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, and Lorraine Northagen and Florence DeLong, both 27.5; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 24.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Maucieri's, 11 a.m.
Lorraine Northagen, 17.5; Rose Ann Stans, 15.5; Jim Thompson, 14.5.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.
Duplicate
Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, and Ruthann Gottwaldt and Barb Bretz, both 29.5; Lorraine Northagen and Florence DeLong, and Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, both 25; Sandy and Bob Crozier, 24.
Friday, Feb. 24
Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.
Rose Ann Stans, 6760; Bruce Peck, 5560; Dick Dietz, 5030.
Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.