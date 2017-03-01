Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Card games:

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal on Mar 1, 2017 at 11:24 p.m.

    500

    Pine River American Legion

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    Les Dupont, 4450; Bill Ellis, 3510; Red Ebnet, 3500. Clarence Sears won the door prize.

    Bridge scores

    Monday, Feb. 20

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Karon Swingle, 5710; Bruce Peck, 5520; Guy Emmons, 4220.

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Bruce Eastman and Guy Emmons, 29.5; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, and Lorraine Northagen and Florence DeLong, both 27.5; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 24.

    Wednesday, Feb. 22

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    Lorraine Northagen, 17.5; Rose Ann Stans, 15.5; Jim Thompson, 14.5.

    Thursday, Feb. 23

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, and Ruthann Gottwaldt and Barb Bretz, both 29.5; Lorraine Northagen and Florence DeLong, and Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, both 25; Sandy and Bob Crozier, 24.

    Friday, Feb. 24

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    Rose Ann Stans, 6760; Bruce Peck, 5560; Dick Dietz, 5030.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

    Explore related topics:lifestylesCard Gamesbridge500Pine River American LegionJenkins VFWWhitefish Golf CourseMaucieri'sCrosslake Community Center
    Advertisement
    randomness