Card games:

Bridge scores

Monday, Feb. 20

Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

Karon Swingle, 5710; Bruce Peck, 5520; Guy Emmons, 4220.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

Duplicate

Bruce Eastman and Guy Emmons, 29.5; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, and Lorraine Northagen and Florence DeLong, both 27.5; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 24.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

Lorraine Northagen, 17.5; Rose Ann Stans, 15.5; Jim Thompson, 14.5.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

Duplicate

Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, and Ruthann Gottwaldt and Barb Bretz, both 29.5; Lorraine Northagen and Florence DeLong, and Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, both 25; Sandy and Bob Crozier, 24.

Friday, Feb. 24

Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

Rose Ann Stans, 6760; Bruce Peck, 5560; Dick Dietz, 5030.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.