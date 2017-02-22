Card games: Feb. 23, 2017

Bridge

Monday, Feb. 13

Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

Florence DeLong, 5670; Jim Thompson, 4540; Dick Dietz, 4170.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 28; Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 28; Bruce Eastman and Guy Emmons, 26.5; Ardie Hjerpe and Florence DeLong, 25.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

No scores.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

Duplicate

Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 18; Lorraine Northagen and Florence DeLong, 11.5; Bruce Peck and Guy Emmons, 10.5.

Friday, Feb. 17

Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

Barb Grove, 5670; Lorraine Northagen, 4720; Dick Dietz, 3820.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.