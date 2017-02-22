Card games: Feb. 23, 2017
500
Pine River American Legion
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Bud Johnson, 3010; Jerry Diederich, 2500; Leonard Blasing, 2480. Wally Anderson won the door prize.
Bridge
Monday, Feb. 13
Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.
Florence DeLong, 5670; Jim Thompson, 4540; Dick Dietz, 4170.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.
Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 28; Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 28; Bruce Eastman and Guy Emmons, 26.5; Ardie Hjerpe and Florence DeLong, 25.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Maucieri's, 11 a.m.
No scores.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.
Duplicate
Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 18; Lorraine Northagen and Florence DeLong, 11.5; Bruce Peck and Guy Emmons, 10.5.
Friday, Feb. 17
Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.
Barb Grove, 5670; Lorraine Northagen, 4720; Dick Dietz, 3820.
Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.