    Card games: Feb. 23, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:43 p.m.

    500

    Pine River American Legion

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Tuesday, Feb. 14

    Bud Johnson, 3010; Jerry Diederich, 2500; Leonard Blasing, 2480. Wally Anderson won the door prize.

    Bridge

    Monday, Feb. 13

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Florence DeLong, 5670; Jim Thompson, 4540; Dick Dietz, 4170.

    Tuesday, Feb. 14

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 28; Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 28; Bruce Eastman and Guy Emmons, 26.5; Ardie Hjerpe and Florence DeLong, 25.

    Wednesday, Feb. 16

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    No scores.

    Thursday, Feb. 16

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 18; Lorraine Northagen and Florence DeLong, 11.5; Bruce Peck and Guy Emmons, 10.5.

    Friday, Feb. 17

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    Barb Grove, 5670; Lorraine Northagen, 4720; Dick Dietz, 3820.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

