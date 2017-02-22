Pages from the Past - Feb. 23, 2017

50 years ago, Feb. 24, 1967

(Photo) Front of the building facing the the highway shows the attractive new Legion Club to be officially dedicated this weekend.

25 years ago, Feb. 27, 1992

(Ad) It is suspected that this fire was result of arson. Mutual reward fund is offering up to $1,000 for information.

Arson caused destruction of 300 round bales of hay on Nov. 10, 1991, and Jan. 13, 1992, at the Gregory Witt farm located four miles southeast of Pine River.

10 years ago, Feb. 22, 2007

(Headline) Input sought for fate of Backus school building

Gloria Norman, longtime Pine River Journal employee, died Feb. 15 at the age of 82.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer