Pages from the Past-Feb. 16, 2017

50 years ago, Feb. 17, 1967

(Headline) Officer Sorenson solves January church robbery here

Quiet sleuthing by Pine River Officer Sorenson led to the solving of a church robbery which occurred here on Jan. 19 of this year.

25 years ago, Feb. 20, 1992

(Headline) Liquor store fate pending

The days of a city-owned liquor store in Backus may be numbered.

10 years ago, Feb. 15, 2007

(Headline) Cass to advocate for extension service

(Photo) Lotsa Stuff store opens

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer