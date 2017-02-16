Pages from the Past-Feb. 16, 2017
60 years ago, Feb. 15, 1957
(Headline) Staimbrook Implement Co. building shaken by Saturday eve explosion
Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening, people uptown heard a definite explosion and felt a considerable jar.
50 years ago, Feb. 17, 1967
(Headline) Officer Sorenson solves January church robbery here
Quiet sleuthing by Pine River Officer Sorenson led to the solving of a church robbery which occurred here on Jan. 19 of this year.
25 years ago, Feb. 20, 1992
(Headline) Liquor store fate pending
The days of a city-owned liquor store in Backus may be numbered.
10 years ago, Feb. 15, 2007
(Headline) Cass to advocate for extension service
(Photo) Lotsa Stuff store opens
