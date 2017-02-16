Search
    Pages from the Past-Feb. 16, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 12:06 a.m.

    60 years ago, Feb. 15, 1957

    (Headline) Staimbrook Implement Co. building shaken by Saturday eve explosion

    Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening, people uptown heard a definite explosion and felt a considerable jar.

    50 years ago, Feb. 17, 1967

    (Headline) Officer Sorenson solves January church robbery here

    Quiet sleuthing by Pine River Officer Sorenson led to the solving of a church robbery which occurred here on Jan. 19 of this year.

    25 years ago, Feb. 20, 1992

    (Headline) Liquor store fate pending

    The days of a city-owned liquor store in Backus may be numbered.

    10 years ago, Feb. 15, 2007

    (Headline) Cass to advocate for extension service

    (Photo) Lotsa Stuff store opens

    - Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

