    Card games: Feb. 16, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 12:02 a.m.

    500

    Pine River American Legion

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Tuesday, Feb. 7

    Bill Ellis, 3180; Carol Furnstahl, 2800; Leonard Blasing, 2770.

    Les Dupont won the door prize.

    Bridge scores

    Monday, Feb. 6

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Bruce Peck, 8190; Jim Thompson, 6510; Peter Graves, 4800.

    Tuesday, Feb. 7

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    Jim Thompson and Scott Krupke, 28; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, and Ardie Hjerpe and Mary Kay Kendall, both 27.5; and Al and Rose Ann Stans, 24.

    Wednesday, Feb. 8

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    No scores.

    Thursday, Feb. 9

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    Bruce Eastman and Guy Emmons, 26; Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 25.5; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 25; and Dick and Doreen Jordan, 23.5.

    Friday, Feb. 10

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    Bruce Peck, 7600; Guy Emmons, 5410; Dick Dietz, 5310.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

