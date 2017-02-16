Card games: Feb. 16, 2017

Les Dupont won the door prize.

Bridge scores

Monday, Feb. 6

Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

Bruce Peck, 8190; Jim Thompson, 6510; Peter Graves, 4800.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

Jim Thompson and Scott Krupke, 28; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, and Ardie Hjerpe and Mary Kay Kendall, both 27.5; and Al and Rose Ann Stans, 24.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

No scores.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

Bruce Eastman and Guy Emmons, 26; Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 25.5; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 25; and Dick and Doreen Jordan, 23.5.

Friday, Feb. 10

Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

Bruce Peck, 7600; Guy Emmons, 5410; Dick Dietz, 5310.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.