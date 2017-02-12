Weather Forecast

Close

    Senior Menus: Feb. 12, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 8:42 a.m.

    The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people to enjoy.

    Meals are served Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Pine River and Crosslake. The suggested voluntary donation is $4 per meal for those over 60 and $7.15 for those under 60.

    Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

    In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

    In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by noon a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

    Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

    Feb. 13-17

    Monday

    Teriyaki glazed chicken, rice pilaf, broccoli, tropical fruit, ice cream.

    Tuesday

    Hamburger tomato casserole, green beans, pineapple, lemon chiffon dessert.

    Wednesday

    Vegetable beef soup, meat salad sandwich, pea and cheese salad, crackers, bar.

    Thursday

    Salmon, baked potato with sour cream, mixed vegetables, slice of pie.

    Friday

    Sloppy joe, potato salad, corn, fresh orange.

    Explore related topics:lifestylessenior menusSenior Nutrition ProgramHeartland ApartmentsCrosslake Community Center
    Advertisement
    randomness