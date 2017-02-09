Looking Back: Feb. 9, 2017

30 years ago, Feb. 12, 1987

(Headline) Turtle race director sought: No experience required

(Photo) Pequot Lakes youngsters will travel to the St. Paul Radisson Feb. 13 to perform in a full length concert at the Regional Music Educators' Convention.

(Headline) Dodo Fraser: Woman who helped put Crosslake in the news will retire

20 years ago, Feb. 13, 1997

Pequot Lakes resident John Mikesh spent more than 24 hours alone in the woods Feb. 5 after breaking his leg while cross country skiing near Pine River.

Susan Cameron has been named Mrs. Crow Wing County 1997 and will represent the community at the 1997 Mrs. Minnesota International Pageant.

10 years ago, Feb. 8, 2007

(Headline) Forbes and Germaine Martinson are 2006 Pequot Lakes Citizens of the Year

(Headline) Pequot adds wrestling to youth sports program

-Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer