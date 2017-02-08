Pages from the Past-Feb. 9, 2017

50 years ago, Feb. 10, 1967

(Photo) Admiring the first-place trophy is Pete Tulenchik, well known in this area, who led the field Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Green Lake Snowmobile Races held at Spicer.

(Headline) New prisoner feeding system saves money for Cass County

25 years ago, Feb. 13, 1992

(Headline) Human services to make cuts, Ah-Gwah-Ching may be on chopping block

(Headline) City will annex land in Barclay; P.R., township agree to Good Sam plans

10 years ago, Feb. 8, 2007

(Headline) Backus will host antenna for two-way radios

(Photo) Chet "Chad" Nelson, of Pequot Lakes, poses with Lee Johnson's 1948 Aeronca Sedan in Johnson's double hangar at the airport.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer