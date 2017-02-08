Search
    Card games: Feb. 9, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:56 p.m.

    500

    Pine River American Legion

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Tuesday, Jan. 31

    Bud Johnson, 4860; Jerry Diederich, 3180; Joanne Cloutier, 3070.

    Les Dupont won the door prize.

    Bridge scores

    Monday, Jan. 30

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    No scores.

    Tuesday, Jan. 31

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Lorraine Northagen and Florence DeLong, 30; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 29; Jim Thompson and Scott Krupke, 28.5; Al and Rose Ann Stans, 23.5.

    Wednesday, Feb. 1

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    No scores.

    Thursday, Feb. 2

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 31.5; Sandy and Bob Crozier, 29.5; Ruthann Gottwaldt and Barb Bretz, 25.5; Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 22.

    Friday, Feb. 3

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    No scores.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

