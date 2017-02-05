Senior Menus: Feb. 6-10, 2017

Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by noon a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

Feb. 6-10

Monday

Hamburger, baked beans, tart coleslaw, pudding.

Tuesday

Pork loin, whole parslied potatoes, creamed peas, cake.

Wednesday

Chicken chow mein, rice and chow mein noodles, Japanese vegetables, mandarin orange gelatin, brownie.

Thursday

Salmon, baked potato with sour cream, mixed vegetables, slice of pie.

Friday

Spaghetti noodles and Italian meat sauce, lettuce with dressing and cauliflower, garlic bread, apricots.