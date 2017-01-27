Card games: Jan. 26, 2017
500
Pine River American Legion
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Ed Kloncz, 3560; Bill Ellis, 3430; John Holloway, 3270.
John Holloway won the door prize.
Bridge scores
Monday, Jan. 16
Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.
No scores.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.
Duplicate
Jim Thompson and Lois Steffen, 28.5; Mary Doucette and Lorraine Northagen, 27; Mark Doucette and Scott Krupke, 26.5; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 26.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Maucieri's, 11 a.m.
No scores.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.
Duplicate
Sandy and Bob Crozier, 31; Peter and Pam Graves, 25; Ruthann Gottwaldt and Barb Bretz, 24.5; Lorraine Northagen and Ardie Hjerpe, 23.5.
Friday, Jan. 20
Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.
Guy Emmons, 4950; Jim Thompson, 4850; Mary Lu Dietz, 4760.
Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.