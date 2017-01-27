Search
    Card games: Jan. 26, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 12:15 a.m.

    500

    Pine River American Legion

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Tuesday, Jan. 17

    Ed Kloncz, 3560; Bill Ellis, 3430; John Holloway, 3270.

    John Holloway won the door prize.

    Bridge scores

    Monday, Jan. 16

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    No scores.

    Tuesday, Jan. 17

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Jim Thompson and Lois Steffen, 28.5; Mary Doucette and Lorraine Northagen, 27; Mark Doucette and Scott Krupke, 26.5; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 26.

    Wednesday, Jan. 18

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    No scores.

    Thursday, Jan. 19

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Sandy and Bob Crozier, 31; Peter and Pam Graves, 25; Ruthann Gottwaldt and Barb Bretz, 24.5; Lorraine Northagen and Ardie Hjerpe, 23.5.

    Friday, Jan. 20

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    Guy Emmons, 4950; Jim Thompson, 4850; Mary Lu Dietz, 4760.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

