Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Calendar of events: Jan. 26, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 12:09 a.m.

    JANUARY

    28 27th annual Brainerd Jaycees $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza, noon-3 p.m., Hole-in-the-Day Bay of Gull Lake

    FEBRUARY

    2 The Fabulous Armadillos Blue-Eyed Soul Yacht Rock and More, 7:30 p.m., Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd, Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center presentation

    11 Back to Basics, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Pine River-Backus School

    11 Author Lisa Sellman, 10:30 a.m., Pequot Lakes Library

    17 Illusion Theater presents "Thurgood," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd

    18 Nisswa Winter Jubilee

    19 Nisswa Winter Jubilee Ice Fishing Derby, Nisswa Lake

    24 Gull Lake Frozen Fore: Frozen Flop, Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Gull Lake

    25 Gull Lake Frozen Fore: Golf and pub crawl

    25 Comic juggler Alex Clark, Pequot Lakes High School Auditorium, Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts

    26 Gull Lake Frozen Fore: Food Fest, Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Gull Lake

    Explore related topics:lifestylesBrainerd JayceesIce Fishing ExtravaganzaCentral Lakes CollegeFabulous ArmadillosPine River-BackusPequot LakesLibraryNisswa Winter JubileeLisa Sellman
    Advertisement
    randomness