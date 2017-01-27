Calendar of events: Jan. 26, 2017
JANUARY
28 27th annual Brainerd Jaycees $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza, noon-3 p.m., Hole-in-the-Day Bay of Gull Lake
FEBRUARY
2 The Fabulous Armadillos Blue-Eyed Soul Yacht Rock and More, 7:30 p.m., Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd, Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center presentation
11 Back to Basics, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Pine River-Backus School
11 Author Lisa Sellman, 10:30 a.m., Pequot Lakes Library
17 Illusion Theater presents "Thurgood," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
18 Nisswa Winter Jubilee
19 Nisswa Winter Jubilee Ice Fishing Derby, Nisswa Lake
24 Gull Lake Frozen Fore: Frozen Flop, Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Gull Lake
25 Gull Lake Frozen Fore: Golf and pub crawl
25 Comic juggler Alex Clark, Pequot Lakes High School Auditorium, Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts
26 Gull Lake Frozen Fore: Food Fest, Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Gull Lake