Looking Back - Jan. 12, 2017

(Headline) Veteran's service-connected disability rates changed by Health Care Act of 1976

(Photo) Elizabeth Clasen, of Pequot Lakes, welcomed Samuel Quarm, ambassador to the United States from Ghana, during his recent visit to the Courage Center in Golden Valley.

30 years ago, Jan. 15, 1987

(Photo) A fire Tuesday morning completely destroyed the heavy equipment workshop of the Langenbau Excavating Company in Pequot Lakes.

(Headline) Pequot to seek grants for 150,000 gallon tower

20 years ago, Jan. 16, 1997

(Headline) Nisswa church pastor adopts Colombian girl: 10-year-old from Bogota to enter Pequot School

The Gary Bergquist home on Honeysuckle Avenue in Pequot Lakes was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

Bank executive, real estate developer Mike Duepner dies at age 51

10 years ago, Jan. 11, 2007

Kim Johnson, supplemental reading and math teacher, is the Pequot Lakes School District Teacher of the Year.

(Headline) Taylor, 83-year-old Pequot Lakes artist, shows works at library

(Photo) Brett and Kylie Abrahamson, of Merrifield, competed at Saturday's World PowerSports Association regional snocross race at Brainerd International Raceway.

