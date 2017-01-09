Senior Menus: Jan. 9-13, 2017

Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by 4 p.m. a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

Jan. 9-13

Monday

Creamy vegetable soup, turkey sandwich, fruit cup, crackers, cookie.

Tuesday

Pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, carrots, fruit crisp.

Wednesday

Lemon pepper fish, baked potato with sour cream, creamed peas, slice of pie.

Thursday

Lasagna, California blend vegetables, peaches, garlic bread, cookie.

Friday

Swedish meatballs, paprika potatoes, corn, ice cream.