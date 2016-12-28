Card games: Dec. 29, 2016

Bill Ellis won the door prize.

Bridge scores

Monday, Dec. 19

Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

No game

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

Duplicate

Ginny Hersey and Pat Nentl, 47.5; Mary Kay Kendall and Terri Steffen, 43.5; Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 38; Mark Doucette and Scott Krupke, 37.5; Jim Thompson and Lois Steffen, 33.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

Guy Emmons, 5720; Jim Thompson, 5660; Marlene Anderson, 5280; Dale Dickie, 4540.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

Duplicate

Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 28.5; Al and Rose Ann Stans, 28; Lois Steffen and Jim Thompson, 26; Dale Dickie and Florence DeLong, 25.

Friday, Dec. 23

Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

No game

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games call Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.

Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.