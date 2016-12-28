Search
    Card games: Dec. 29, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:38 p.m.

    500

    Pine River American Legion

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Tuesday, Dec. 20

    Carol Furnstahl, 4510; Ken Schrupp, 4400; Leonard Blasing, 4320.

    Bill Ellis won the door prize.

    Bridge scores

    Monday, Dec. 19

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    No game

    Tuesday, Dec. 20

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Ginny Hersey and Pat Nentl, 47.5; Mary Kay Kendall and Terri Steffen, 43.5; Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 38; Mark Doucette and Scott Krupke, 37.5; Jim Thompson and Lois Steffen, 33.

    Wednesday, Dec. 21

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    Guy Emmons, 5720; Jim Thompson, 5660; Marlene Anderson, 5280; Dale Dickie, 4540.

    Thursday, Dec. 22

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 28.5; Al and Rose Ann Stans, 28; Lois Steffen and Jim Thompson, 26; Dale Dickie and Florence DeLong, 25.

    Friday, Dec. 23

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    No game

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games call Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.

    Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

    randomness