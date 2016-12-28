Looking Back - Dec. 29, 2016

(Headline) Traffic accident claims life of 67-year-old Pine River man

(Headline) Minnesota traffic deaths rise sharply in December

30 years ago, Jan. 2, 1987

(Headline) Fatal fires take 79 lives in 1986: High fire death toll shows need for safety precautions

(Headline) Irresponsible hunters down swans, falcons, eagles

(Headline) Giants Ridge wins bid to bring Olympic ski tryouts to state

20 years ago, Jan. 2, 1997

(Headline) 22-year East Gull councilman retires: Sherm Kavanaugh leaves legacy of good roads, water quality

Early Pequot Lakes grocer Bertha Derksen, who owned and operated the Derksen grocery from the early 1930s to late 1940s, died at age 96.

10 years ago, Dec. 28, 2006

Mary Vines, 27, of Baxter, is the first graduate of Pequot Lakes' Adult Basic Education Program.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office recovered a body from Borden Lake in Crow Wing County Saturday, Dec. 23.

(Photo) Nisswa Mayor Harold Kraus received a key to the city from Mayor-elect Brian Lehman, representing the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce.

-Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer