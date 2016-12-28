Pages from the Past - Dec. 29, 2016

50 years ago, Dec. 30, 1966

(Headline) Otto Griffin killed Monday when fire destroyed his home

(Headline) First beef testing in Cass County at Eldon Wiese Farm

A landmark of progress in Cass County was made on Tuesday, Dec. 20, when the Beef Improvement Program was launched on the farm of Mr. Eldon Wiese in Maple Township.

25 years ago, Dec. 27, 1991

(Headline) Pioneers formed early Pine River organization: Twenty Year Club lives on in memory.

In these parts only old-timers remember the old Twenty Year Club when it was in its picturesque prime, and today there are few who recall that this amazing organization ever existed.

10 years ago, Dec. 28, 2006

(Headline) Journal welcomes Hoefs to Creative Services

(Headline) Reward offered in Chickamaw vandalism case

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer