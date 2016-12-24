Search
    Card games: Dec. 22, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:35 a.m.

    500

    Pine River American Legion

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Tuesday, Dec. 13

    Bud Johnson, 4300; Ed Kloncz, 3920; Les Dupont, 3830; John Holloway, 3790.

    Peg Kristoff won the door prize.

    Bridge scores

    Monday, Dec. 12

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Lynne Zweiner, 6050; Dianne Lodin, 5630; Jackie Becker, 5320.

    Tuesday, Dec. 13

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Jim Thompson and Lana Weber, 53; Mark Doucette and Scott Krupke, 52; Ginny Hersey and Pat Nentl, 44; Lois Steffen and Helen McGrath, and Al and Rose Ann Stans, both 41.5.

    Wednesday, Dec. 14

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    No game.

    Thursday, Dec. 15

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    North/South: Kory Solarz and Scott Krupke, 64.5; Lois Steffen and Jim Thompson, 49; Ginny Hersey and Pat Nentl, 48.

    East/West: Florence DeLong and Marlene Anderson, 52; Bruce Peck and Guy Emmons, 49; Ardie Hjerpe and Dale Dickie, and Lorraine Northagen and Carolyn Thompson, both 37.5.

    Friday, Dec. 16

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    Rose Ann Stans, 5440; Dale Dickie, 5060; Jackie Becker, 4650.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

