Looking Back - Dec. 22, 2016

The number of deer taken by licensed hunters during the 1976 season in Minnesota fell to 28,000 - the lowest since 1937, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

30 years ago, Dec. 26, 1986

(Headline) Northern National buys Lakeland State Bank

(Headline) Former Pequot principal dies in airplane crash

Outgoing Mayor Dennis Lueck and Councilman Joe Kaspar were awarded plaques of appreciation by fellow Nisswa city councilmen after their last regular meeting Dec. 17.

20 years ago, Dec. 26, 1996

(Headline) Cass County hosts 100th birthday logo contest

(Headline) Trailside building key to Pequot 'town square' park: History museum, rest rooms, Lions facility, chamber offices would be in unified building

10 years ago, Dec. 21, 2006

Four-year-old Peter Eigner just underwent a fifth round of chemotherapy in his fight against neuroblastoma, which he was diagnosed with in August.

Pat Niskanen was honored Monday for her 34 years of service to the city of Jenkins.

- Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer