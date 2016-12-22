Pages from the Past - Dec. 22, 2016

50 years ago, Dec. 23, 1966

(Headline) Dick Houston, Al Flategraf New Chamber of Commerce Directors

(Headline) Mrs. Griep, Rev. LeRoy Hirdler to Head Appeal for Crippled Children

25 years ago, Dec. 19, 1991

A January target date has been set by the Department of Natural Resources for the purchase of the land for the Paul Bunyan Trail.

10 years ago, Dec. 14, 2006

The interim board of the Backus Charter School has secured a sponsor, bringing them one step closer to the formation of a public charter school in the Backus area.

Third Street may be a site for improvement under Minnesota's Safe Routes to School Program - a program designed for kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer