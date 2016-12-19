Pages from the Past - Dec. 15, 2016

50 years ago, Dec. 16, 1966

(Headline) Doug Weiss initiated into honor society.

Laverne Beyer and Mrs. Merle Dabill were named to the faculty in the Pine River School by the school board at a meeting Wednesday night.

25 years ago, Dec. 12, 1991

(Headline) Cass government center in Pine River may survive cuts, but proper staffing in jeopardy

The Backus City Council will settle on a loan with a local businessman at a rate of 25 to 35 cents on the dollar.

10 years ago, Dec. 14, 2006

(Headline) Free training and first aid kits available

Levi and RoseAnna Kuschel of Cass County near Backus were finalists for the Minnesota Farm Bureau Achievement Award.

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer