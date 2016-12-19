Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Pages from the Past - Dec. 15, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:22 a.m.

    60 years ago, Dec. 14, 1956

    The Royal Scots, a well-known entertainment duo, will appear in the Pine River gym on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 1 and 2 under the auspices of the Pine River Public School.

    50 years ago, Dec. 16, 1966

    (Headline) Doug Weiss initiated into honor society.

    Laverne Beyer and Mrs. Merle Dabill were named to the faculty in the Pine River School by the school board at a meeting Wednesday night.

    25 years ago, Dec. 12, 1991

    (Headline) Cass government center in Pine River may survive cuts, but proper staffing in jeopardy

    The Backus City Council will settle on a loan with a local businessman at a rate of 25 to 35 cents on the dollar.

    10 years ago, Dec. 14, 2006

    (Headline) Free training and first aid kits available

    Levi and RoseAnna Kuschel of Cass County near Backus were finalists for the Minnesota Farm Bureau Achievement Award.

    - Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer

    Explore related topics:lifestylesPages from the pastpages from pastPine RiverBackus SchoolsBackus
    Advertisement
    randomness