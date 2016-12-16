Looking Back - Dec. 15, 2016

(Photo) Pastor Gary Bassham serves goodies to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Petterson on the occasion of the dedication of the Pequot Lakes Baptist Church held Sunday, Dec. 12.

30 years ago, Dec. 18, 1986

This year in Minnesota, $326 million will be spent on legalized charitable gambling, which will result in $8 million being collected in state taxes.

(Headline) 'The Old Ranger' Art Savage: Forester reflects on four decades in the woods

(Headline) Local band Wyld Ryce releases second album

20 years ago, Dec. 19, 1996

Jimmy Anderson, of Nisswa, will be remembered tragically as the first 1996 snowmobile death in the Cass-Crow Wing County lake country.

Pequot Lakes High School student David Zurn is a semifinalist in the 42nd annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

(Headline) 7th grade girls' hoop team 14-0

10 years ago, Dec. 14, 2006

The couple involved in a fatal accident Sunday, Dec. 10, at County Roads 18 and 4 was John and Kathi Babinski.

(Headline) Five children, woman escape Mission Township cabin fire

Brainerd and Baxter police officers arrested four juveniles connected to a string of 10 or more church burglaries in Brainerd, Baxter, Nisswa and Crow Wing County.

-Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer