    Card games-Dec. 15, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 10:35 a.m.

    500

    Pine River American Legion

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Tuesday, Dec. 6

    Delores Flategraff, 3470; Wally Anderson, 3260; Carol Furnstahl, 3210; Bill Ellis, 3210.

    Jack Anderson won the door prize.

    Bridge scores

    Monday, Dec. 5

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Peter Graves, 6850; Dianne Lodin, 6510; Gary Dotson, 5700.

    Tuesday, Dec. 6

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    No game.

    Wednesday, Dec. 7

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    Bruce Peck, 7230; Florence DeLong, 5880; Marlene Anderson, 5850; Jim Thompson, 5470.

    Thursday, Dec. 8

    Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Sandy and Bob Crozier, 61.5; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, and Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, both 60; Ruthann Gottwaldt and Barb Bretz, 56.5; Lois Steffen and Helen McGrath, 49.5.

    Friday, Dec. 9

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    No scores.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center.

