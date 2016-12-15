Card games-Dec. 15, 2016
500
Pine River American Legion
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Delores Flategraff, 3470; Wally Anderson, 3260; Carol Furnstahl, 3210; Bill Ellis, 3210.
Jack Anderson won the door prize.
Bridge scores
Monday, Dec. 5
Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.
Peter Graves, 6850; Dianne Lodin, 6510; Gary Dotson, 5700.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.
No game.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Maucieri's, 11 a.m.
Bruce Peck, 7230; Florence DeLong, 5880; Marlene Anderson, 5850; Jim Thompson, 5470.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Whitefish Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.
Duplicate
Sandy and Bob Crozier, 61.5; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, and Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, both 60; Ruthann Gottwaldt and Barb Bretz, 56.5; Lois Steffen and Helen McGrath, 49.5.
Friday, Dec. 9
Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.
No scores.
Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center.