Pages from the Past - Dec. 8, 2016

50 years ago, Dec. 9, 1966

(Headline) Eldon Wiese speaks at Morris beef meet

(Advertisement) Now automatic oiling, Pioneer 11-50. The super-powered lightweight chain saw ... it's a wildcat!.

25 years ago, Dec. 12, 1991

(Headline) School board concerned about voter turnout

Class of 1924 Tiger basketball player Mick Jones watched the Dec. 7 ball game in amazement. It was the first sporting event in Pine River's new gym and Jones was thoroughly impressed.

10 years ago, Dec. 14, 2006

(Photo) Hunt Utilities Group wind turbine is officially up and running with the help of a $13,500 Energy and Efficiency grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

(Headline) Cass EDC to be housed in Backus

- Compiled by Travis Grimler, Staff Writer