Healthy living: 3 things for better health

To help, WebMD suggests the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break from the screen to look at something 20 feet away.

Other tips: wear sunglasses to protect from damaging ultra-violet light in the sun. Pick shades that will block 99 percent of UV light and then be sure to wear them when in the sun—whether driving or around two major reflectors of sun in our region, snow or water. Contact lens wearers are reminded to avoid wearing contacts in water, even the shower, to avoid eye infections. Don't forget to rinse the case with disinfecting solution, wipe it with a tissue and let it air dry to help get rid of lingering bacteria and then replace the case at least every three months.

2. Set mini goals. This time of year can be particularly stressful for many people. There are demands on time that can disrupt sleep and there can be expectations for perfection in the family gatherings, present purchasing and food preparations. Nothing will be perfect. But don't miss out on what is wonderful about the moment by focusing on perfection. If it all seems too demanding and too much, set mini goals. In a Crow Wing Energized list on how to build resiliency to be "healthy and hopeful even when bad things happen" one of the suggestions is to set mini goals toward reaching the larger goal and then working on them little by little each day. It makes something that may seem daunting easier to reach and potentially less stressful. So if a holiday goal is to reach out to old friends by sending them a card this year, try writing one or two each day. It will be more meaningful than rushing through the bunch when crunched by a deadline.

3. Make it meaningful. One way to make this holiday season more meaningful and uplifting, which can help on a variety of levels for health, as well as put things in perspective may be to find those who are in need. Consider taking time to reach out by volunteering to ring the bell for the Red Kettle campaign, or pick a name off a community tree to help someone else at this time of year, or volunteer at a local animal shelter. It's a hectic time of year, take a few moments for self-reflection and visioning. It could help for this season and provide clarity for the new year, which is right around the corner. The new year offers a fresh start to being again at re-energizing something at the top of many wish lists for the most meaningful, healthy and active life possible. Take a first step toward that goal before this year ends.